For Q2, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST +6.2% ) revenues of $21.7M vs. $11.1M; indicating increased licensing fees and royalty revenue ($12M for KYNMOBI approval).

Sympazan continued commercial growth during Q2 with 59% Y/Y revenue growth to $1.2M; shipment volumes grew 116% Y/Y, highest since its launch. Read More: Earnings Call Transcript

With commercial foundation built for Sympazan, Aquestive is prepared to launch Libervant quickly, if approved by the FDA for U.S. marketing access.

Net loss narrowed to $2.3M or $0.07/share from $20.5M or $0.82/share in year ago period.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $25.4M vs. $49.3M as of December 31, 2019.

The company is the formal process of potential monetization of the its KYNMOBI royalty asset; the drug is licensed to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals and under its agreement Aquestive is entitled to receive certain milestone payments and ongoing royalties on the world-wide net sales of KYNMOBI.

In July 2020, the FDA accepted Aquestive IND's for AQST-108, drug candidate in development to deliver systemic epinephrine for anaphylaxis treatment; progressing towards commencing planned PK trials expected later in Q3.

Reaffirmed FY20 Outlook: Revenue of ~$35-$45M (excl. Libervant revenues); non-GAAP adj. gross margins of ~70%-75% on total revenues; non-GAAP adj. EBITDA loss of ~$45M-$50M; cash burn of ~$45M-$50M.

