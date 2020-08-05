Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +3.3% ) expects to reach a net cash position in the coming quarters, at which point it will plans to initiate dividend payments, said CEO Sebastien de Montessus

With the C$1B acquisition of Semafo Gold concluded, Endeavour is also considering a secondary listing, with London or New York the most likely destinations.

The miner kept its guidance for both Endeavour and Semafo operations, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and expects the 2020 proforma guidance, including Semafo’s production, to amount to 995,000 oz to 1.1M ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of $865/oz to $915/oz.

Meanwhile, Q2 gold production and sales fell to 149,000 oz and 150,000 oz, respectively.

Revenue of $253M was higher than $219M a year ago, but lower than $270M in March quarter.

Boosted net earnings to $53M, from $34M in March quarter and $9M a year ago

Expects cash flow to be stronger in the second half of the year, owing to higher production and lower exploration spend and the benefit of higher gold prices.