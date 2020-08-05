No U.S. cruises until November at least

The cruise line industry has extended the no-sail date to October 31.

"We believe it is prudent at this time to voluntarily extend the suspension of U.S. ocean-going cruise operations to Oct. 31," states the Cruise Lines International Association.

The development is almost a non-factor for Carnival (CCL +0.6% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +0.1% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.4% ) with the trio trading based off 2021-2022 investor expectations.

Here is how the balance sheets of the cruise line companies stack up.