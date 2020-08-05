Consolidated Edison (ED -2.1% ) reports a near-historic amount of power outages in the greater New York City area, leaving 257K customers without power.

The destruction from Tropical Storm Isaias surpassed Hurricane Irene, which caused 204K customer outages in 2011, with company's the record for storm-related outages remains 1.1M caused by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.

Overall, 2.4M customers remain without power in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

ConEd says it has brought in 220 additional line workers to restore service and has another 100 scheduled to begin work today, but "it is clear" that restoration for all residents will take "multiple days."