Internet retail outperforms again after Wayfair earnings
- Huge numbers out of Wayfair (W +1.4%) this morning aren't being ignored by investors.
- Fiverr (FVRR +12.6%), Overstock.com (OSTK +9.0%), Carvana (CVNA +6.0%), Farfetch (FTCH +3.9%), Etsy (ETSY +4.1%), Revolve Group (RVLV +3.2%) and MercadoLibre (MELI +3.1%) are all notably higher.
- Wayfair reported U.S. revenue was up 82.5% during the quarter and international revenue jumped 90.5% off what it called "unprecedented" demand. During the conference call (transcript), it was noted that Wayfair pushed back its "Way Day" event until late in this quarter with the actual revenue arriving in Q4 on delivery dates. Last year, Way Day was April 10.
