The world's largest miners publish global standards for building and managing mine-waste dams, including guidelines aimed at making safety auditing more independent.

The new guidelines from the International Council on Mining & Metals seek to address potential conflicts of interest, saying independent auditors and review boards hired to check the safety of the tailings dams should not also have worked on the dams' design, construction or operation.

The guidelines also say mining companies should have a specific mine waste expert reporting directly to a company's chief executive, rather than to site managers.

But the guidelines are not binding and stop short of recommending a ban on the type of dam that failed in Brazil.

The group hired experts to draft the guidelines following the 2019 failure of Vale's (VALE +2.7% ) mine waste dam near Brumadinho, Brazil, which killed 270 people.

Other members of the group include BHP, RIO and GOLD.