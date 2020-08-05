In order to launch its new Job Board, Professional Diversity Network (IPDN +31.9% ) partnered with Web Scribble Solutions, provider of career center technology for professional and trade associations.

With the integration, PDN’s employer clients will be able to reap the benefits of updated technology and additional sales support.

The company expects increase in employer traffic and e-commerce transactions (such as job fair or event registrations) due to the improved layout of the Job Board.

