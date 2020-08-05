Predictably, most sell-side analysts are bullish on Novavax (NVAX +13.0% ) on the heels of positive results from the first part of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, with or without the Matrix-M adjuvant.

Shares were volatile after the close yesterday on an initial report of a potential safety signal, subsequently determined to be erroneous.

The safety profile was reasonable and all dosed patients developed anti-spike IgG antibodies after one dose. After the second dose, all developed wild-type virus neutralizing antibody responses.

JPMorgan's Eric Joseph is now bullish (Overweight/$275) seeing 56% upside in the stock. He believes that the data are strong enough to warrant a "best-in-class" tag albeit at this early stage of development.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Charles Duncan (Overweight/$211) is on board stating that the results represent a good lead-in to Phase 2/3 trials.

B. Riley FBR's Mayank Mamtani (Buy/$257) is also a cheerleader, raising his fair value target 40%.

Ladenburg Thalmann's Michael Higgins (Sell/$105) appears to be the lone curmudgeon. He sees 40% downside risk citing the company's trailing position versus other Warp Speed players. If competitors advance their vaccines over the finish line before Novavax, there may not be enough market opportunity to justify its valuation.

SA Authors are Bullish as well. The Quant rating is Neutral considering the stock's 39-fold rally this year and its current position ~73% above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).