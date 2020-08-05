The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 2.6% lower after its Q2 earnings, where it topped expectations but signaled a decline in ad revenues for the current quarter.

It was a milestone quarter, with digital revenue passing up print revenue for the first time.

Overall revenues fell 7.5% (to $403.8M), due to the ad-market pummeling. Subscription revenues rose 8.4% and ad revenues slid 43.9%.

The company ended Q2 with 6.51M subscriptions (print and digital products); paid digital-only subs were up a net 669,000 Q/Q, to 5.67M (up 1.89M Y/Y). Of those 669K new subs, 493,000 were for digital news while another 176,000 came from Cooking, Crossword and Audio products.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $293.2M (up 8.4%); Advertising, $67.8M (down 43.9%); Other, $42.8M (down 5%).

Cash and marketable securities came to $756.7M at quarter-end, up from $683.9M as of Dec. 31. As of June 28 there are no outstanding borrowings under a $250M revolving credit line.

For Q3, it expects subscription revenue to rise 10% (digital-only up 30%), and for ad revenues to drop 35-40% (and digital ad revenue falling 20%). Other revenues are expected to decline about 10%.

