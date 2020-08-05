Neonode cheers Q2 prelims
Aug. 05, 2020 12:20 PM ETNeonode Inc. (NEON)NEONBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For Q2, Neonode (NEON +6.8%) expects revenues to range between $650K - $850K, a decrease of ~62% to 50% Y/Y; net loss per share to range between $(0.17) to $(0.21), +~21% to 50%.
- Also, Neonode entered into a distributor agreement with HY-LINE Computer Components to promote and sell the former's sensor modules technology to European customers in the medical, interactive kiosk, and industrial markets.
- In the U.S., Europe, and Asia Neonode is working with several leading elevator maintenance, service, and engineering companies to develop systems to retrofit existing elevator button and keypads to create touchless activation of the elevators.
- It is also working with a large global OEM and engineering partners for integrating contactless touch technology into retail store self-checkout kiosks.
- Earnings conference call is scheduled for August 14, 2020.