Freeport McMoRan (FCX +9% ) spikes to a 52-week high as copper prices surge after robust factory data in China raises hopes of a demand rebound in the world's top metals consuming country.

Three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange +1.1% at $6,523/ton, moving closer to a two-year high of $6,633/ton hit in the middle of July.

"The money pumped into the financial system by central banks and fiscal stimulus packages from governments mean a recovery," says Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig. "Chinese demand looks strong, but we also need to see an improvement in the rest of the world."

Also, copper stocks in LME registered warehouses at 122,450 metric tons are at their lowest since mid-January and down more than 50% since May.

Other potentially relevant tickers include: RIO, BHP, TECK, SCCO, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:FQVLF

Freeport and Southern Copper yesterday were downgraded on valuation at Morgan Stanley.

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC