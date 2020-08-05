Bullish-leaning Wall Street analysts are still very positive on Nikola (NKLA -8.9% ) after the Q2 earnings report and conference call update.

JPMorgan's Paul Coster: "NKLA will announce an OEM partner for the Badger truck, for which initial indications of interest topped 89,000 (and reservations were in the single-digit thousands, we believe). This partner will likely be a tier 1 OEM with global reach. Nikola also expects to announce a large BEV truck order (pre-order) from a major customer; management seems confident that it will be of a scale that helps investors de-risk the story somewhat. There could also be significant announcements regarding partnerships/contracts that lock in low-cost green electricity and provide customers and investors with reassurance that the $3.50/kg cost of hydrogen can be realized."

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Nikola and price target of $45.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne says the confusion over Nikola's actual share count (no full-time IR director on staff) and ValueAct's transfer of its shares to a new fund (Bloomberg and Seeking Alpha initially reported a 0% position) creates a buying opportunity for investors looking at the long-term potential.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank reups its short-term catalyst call on Nikola, noting the company is on track to hit milestones even if announcements didn't arrive yesterday.

Robinhood traders don't appear to be in panic mode over Nikola.

The bear argument on Nikola is represented on Seeking Alpha with a number of articles delving into the challenges ahead for the EV automaker.