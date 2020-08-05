In the streaming era's equivalent of turf battles, Peacock (CMCSA -1.3% ) has garnered rights to stream all eight Harry Potter films later this year, after the Warner Bros. movies helped launch HBO Max (T -0.7% ).

Peacock will make the films available to free users for six months, starting in October.

It marks broader licensing for the films, as well as a link with Universal Studios parks' Harry Potter attractions.

The eight Harry Potter films were released between 2001 and 2011, and have drawn $7.7B in worldwide grosses.