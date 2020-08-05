BigCommerce (BIGC) opened trading at $68 after the IPO was priced last night at $24 (up from the initial range of $18 to $20).

Shares of BIGC have already run up to $91.80 as investors continue to latch on to all things digital. The company valuation at that price would be nearly $7.5B. An exchange trading halt has already been fired off on the stock.

BigCommerce creates software for online business operations, putting it in the same business as red-hot Shopify and salesforce.com.

