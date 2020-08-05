Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.82B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Operating income of $400.5M.

Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.