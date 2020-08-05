Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (-12.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expects revenue from US of $688.8M and International of $657.6M.

Operating margin of 33% consensus.

Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.