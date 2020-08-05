Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.79 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.76M (+120.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 14 downward.