ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.21B (+63.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Operating income of $1.07B.

Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward.