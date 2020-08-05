Coherent slides after soft FQ4 revenue outlook

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares are down 9.2% after yesterday's fiscal Q3 report beat top and bottom line estimates but guided downside revenue for the current quarter.

For FQ4, Coherent expects $290-320M in revenue (consensus: $320.36M) and adjusted gross margin of 34.5-38.5%.

"Our Q3 performance is encouraging, even though the current quarter was again impacted by COVID-19. We grew revenue sequentially, with Microelectronics more than overcompensating the headwinds in Material Processing and OEM components.," says CEO Andy Mattes.

Coherent's revenue surprises have been a mixed bag over the past 8 quarters: