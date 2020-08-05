Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-78.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.57M (-26.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.