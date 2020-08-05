Renewable Energy Group (REGI +9% ) rallies to a 52-week high after reporting a surprise Q2 profit and better than forecast revenues of $546M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA came in at $8M, compared with a year-ago $42.3M loss; H1 adjusted EBITDA totaled $99M.

The company sold 183M gallons of fuel, a 7% decline, mostly attributable to continued improvement in the product mix; 132M gallons of biodiesel and renewable diesel were produced during the quarter, a 4% increase, as renewable diesel production at the Geismar plant jumped 17%.

Q2 revenues of $546M fell 3% Y/Y, due to lower selling prices caused by a 51% decline in ULSD prices.

Yet gross profit as a percentage of revenue rose to 5%, compared to gross loss of 5% of revenues a year earlier, primarily due to the BTC being in effect in 2020, the increase in California LCFS credits and higher average D4 RIN prices.