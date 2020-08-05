Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-57.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-25.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of $359.7M; Comparable sales Popeye's +27.3%.

Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.