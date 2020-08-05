Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.55M (-18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.