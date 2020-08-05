Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.21M (+25.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expect collections of $259.2M vs. company's guidance of $255-260M.

Total premium subscribers are seen at 5,034K with premium subscribers net adds of 373K.

Free cash flow ($43.3M) is seen ahead of the higher end of guidance $41-$43M.

Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.