The left-behind retailers are leading gains in their sector as the market enjoys what looks like a back-to-normal rally.
Money is going into equities and out of bonds and the dollar.
With techs muted for a second day in a row, more cyclical stocks have stepped up. Along with commodities, that means companies that benefit from an emergence from lockdown measures.
There's no big catalyst for the broader market sentiment, but more of a collection of encouraging signs: hints of compromise in stimulus talks, Disney jumping on streaming performance: July ISM Services topping 58, oil inventories indicating traction in demand.
The stocks leading the charge in the Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY, +0.8%) are the volatile retailers that have been eclipsed by online retail in the recovery and rely greatly on progress getting the economy back to normal.
PVH (PVH, +5.1%), Nordstrom (JWN, +5%) and Kohl's (KSS, +3.9%) are popping, along with Under Armour (UAA, +5.5%) on post-earnings momentum.
PVH, Nordstrom and Kohl's have been active during lockdown measures, moving up and down sharply but never closing the gap between the S&P and the SPDR Retail Sector ETF (XRT, +1.6%), a fund with lost of online retail exposure, but not too distorted by a top 10 Amazon weighting.
The chart above shows that in the last month the divergence is increasing slightly.
The group that the beaten-down retail stocks moves more closely in concert with is the airlines. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS, +1.3%) is also climbing today. The cruise lines are sitting this one out, with cruises suspended until at least November.