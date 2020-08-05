The left-behind retailers are leading gains in their sector as the market enjoys what looks like a back-to-normal rally.

Money is going into equities and out of bonds and the dollar.

With techs muted for a second day in a row, more cyclical stocks have stepped up. Along with commodities, that means companies that benefit from an emergence from lockdown measures.

There's no big catalyst for the broader market sentiment, but more of a collection of encouraging signs: hints of compromise in stimulus talks, Disney jumping on streaming performance: July ISM Services topping 58, oil inventories indicating traction in demand.

The stocks leading the charge in the Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY, +0.8% ) are the volatile retailers that have been eclipsed by online retail in the recovery and rely greatly on progress getting the economy back to normal.

PVH (PVH, +5.1% ), Nordstrom (JWN, +5% ) and Kohl's (KSS, +3.9% ) are popping, along with Under Armour (UAA, +5.5% ) on post-earnings momentum.