Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.04B (+60.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects R&D of $2.16B.

Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.