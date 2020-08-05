Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (-16.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of $740.8M.

Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.