Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.28 (-275.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.17M (-98.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.