Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$11.58 (-149.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.94M (-84.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross bookings of $3.37B.

Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.