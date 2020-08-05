EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.71M (+8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.