CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-71.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COMM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.