Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.32M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.

