Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.