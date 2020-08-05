Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.4% ) is considering moving its main stock listing from Toronto to New York, although there are not yet any current plans to do so, CEO Mark Bristow tells WSJ.

The CEO says a primary U.S. listing would allow Barrick to be traded on the S&P 500 and open it up to large tracker funds that follow the index.

"As this world grows, public money changes in character... now there is an enormous amount of index buying," Bristow says.

An exchange shift would be a blow to the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canada, which has lost some of its largest companies, particularly in oil and mining; Encana earlier this year moved its headquarters from Calgary to Denver and even changed its name to Ovintiv.