Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-49.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $216.86M (-18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.