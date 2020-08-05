Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expects adj. gross margin of 52.3%.

Over the last 2 years, MYL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.