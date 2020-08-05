Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.26 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.84M (+12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DOC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.