Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-91.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.35M (-35.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.