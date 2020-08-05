Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.96B (-9.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 51.5.%.

Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.