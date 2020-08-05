GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 vs. $0.21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.26M (+72.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects R&D expense of $47.1M.

Over the last 2 years, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.