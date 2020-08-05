Denny's higher after Oppenheimer points to long-term upside
Aug. 05, 2020
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is up 1.86% after Oppenheimer keeps a positive view on the company after meeting with management.
- Denny's execs highlighted the potential for significant conversion opportunities as smaller, less-scaled concepts are forced to close due to the pandemic.
- "While the near-term environment is likely to remain choppy, management is bullish on the longer-term restoration of sales, unit growth and capital returns to shareholders. Franchisee cash flow was also a popular topic and the company provided a few data points suggesting the system remains healthy. At an ~8% FCF yield, we believe risk-reward skews positively for longer-term investors and we maintain our Outperform rating," writes analyst Brian Bittner.
- The firm has a 12-month to 18-month price target of $12.00 on Denny's.
