Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HLF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.