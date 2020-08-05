Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-51.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $589.27M (-30.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.