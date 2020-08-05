AES Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2020 1:48 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)AESBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.