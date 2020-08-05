CenterPoint Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2020 1:50 PM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)CNPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (-22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.