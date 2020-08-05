Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.30 (+40.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.