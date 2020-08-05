Clearway Energy Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2020 1:55 PM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)CWENBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+418.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.35M (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CWEN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.