Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Could Spike Shares Above All-Time Highs