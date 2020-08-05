PPG & Sibi sign agreement with Tricon American Homes

Aug. 05, 2020 1:59 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • PPG (PPG +3.5%) and Sibi, a technology platform for supply chain, inked a four-year partnership with Tricon American Homes (TAH) for PPG paint products; no financial details disclosed.
  • As per the agreement, TAH will use a standardized set of PPG paint products with low or zero volatile organic compounds for maintenance and new construction across the former's more than 7K multi-family and 21K single-family rental properties.
