PPG & Sibi sign agreement with Tricon American Homes
Aug. 05, 2020 1:59 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PPG (PPG +3.5%) and Sibi, a technology platform for supply chain, inked a four-year partnership with Tricon American Homes (TAH) for PPG paint products; no financial details disclosed.
- As per the agreement, TAH will use a standardized set of PPG paint products with low or zero volatile organic compounds for maintenance and new construction across the former's more than 7K multi-family and 21K single-family rental properties.
- Also Read: PPG Industries: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price on Seeking Alpha (Aug 2)