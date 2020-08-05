Colfax Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-90.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.26M (-36.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.